Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 58.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $97.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.53 or 0.01004372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.62 or 0.05332258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.