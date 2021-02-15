Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $19,034.57 and $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00021855 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

