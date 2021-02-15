Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $151,351.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 79.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00066191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.42 or 0.00929687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052137 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.48 or 0.05161180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00034871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.