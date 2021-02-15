DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $334,739.82

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $334,739.82 and $482.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00439754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00042754 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,993.67 or 0.99647652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

DAV Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.