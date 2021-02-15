DAV Coin (DAV) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $402,320.47 and $269.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

