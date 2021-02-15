DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 14th total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 770,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.99. 61,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in DaVita by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

