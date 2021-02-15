Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 60,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.42% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.82 on Monday. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $66.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.