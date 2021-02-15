DDKoin (DDK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,766.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $54,766.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011415 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

