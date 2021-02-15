DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 9,050 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 3.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BlackRock by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $722.98 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $728.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.