DE Burlo Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 537,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $187,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $342.86 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.