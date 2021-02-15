DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 6,700 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up 2.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after buying an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after buying an additional 84,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,548,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,929,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Shares of KSU opened at $209.31 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average of $190.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

