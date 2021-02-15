DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153,100 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after buying an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after purchasing an additional 291,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $54.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

