DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $434.77 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.82 and its 200-day moving average is $388.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,506,725. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

