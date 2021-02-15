DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 2.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cintas by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cintas by 22.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $342.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.46 and its 200 day moving average is $335.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

