DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $14.12 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics comprises 2.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.