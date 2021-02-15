DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $15.46 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,905 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $498.84 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

