DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $23.44 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 3.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $93.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

