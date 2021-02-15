DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,850 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $185.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.88. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,085 shares of company stock valued at $94,387,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.