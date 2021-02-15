DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $82.98 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,265 shares of company stock worth $2,318,904 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

