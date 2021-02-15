DE Burlo Group Inc. Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $127.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

