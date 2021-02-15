DE Burlo Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 2.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $243.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

