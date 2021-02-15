DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,400 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $298.37 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

