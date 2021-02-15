DE Burlo Group Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after buying an additional 321,980 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $341.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.