DE Burlo Group Inc. Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $240.37 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

