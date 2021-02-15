DE Burlo Group Inc. Takes $8.57 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. RingCentral makes up 1.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $443.29 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $446.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.19 and its 200 day moving average is $316.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.30.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

