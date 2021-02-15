DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0075

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00270786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00080604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00087625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00405512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00185438 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.