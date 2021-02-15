Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.53 or 0.01004372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.62 or 0.05332258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

