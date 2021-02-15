Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,806.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,806 ($49.73) and last traded at GBX 3,761.48 ($49.14), with a volume of 7309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,768 ($49.23).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,585.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,349.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) alerts:

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) news, insider Ian Page sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,450 ($45.07), for a total transaction of £10,350,000 ($13,522,341.26).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.