DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.0765 on Top Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $29,233.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,873,048 coins and its circulating supply is 54,287,142 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

