Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on February 22nd (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) quiet period will end on Monday, February 22nd. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

About Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

