DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.20

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 69% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $272,900.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00022026 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,426,582 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

