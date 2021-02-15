DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 60.2% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.04 million and $934,771.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00021972 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,426,160 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

