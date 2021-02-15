Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Deere & Company worth $302,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $203,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $313.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $318.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

