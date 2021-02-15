Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.38% of Deere & Company worth $5,398,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,848. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $318.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

