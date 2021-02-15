DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Hits $10.71 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00009572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and $463,754.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00263296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00086402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00422367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00180211 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,264,816 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

