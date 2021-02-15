DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $10.47 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $642,297.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00009600 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00274916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00088950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00096168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00187969 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,313.69 or 0.89930767 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,264,816 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.