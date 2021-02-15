Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160,289 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.79% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TACO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACO opened at $9.89 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $369.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

