Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $80.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $13,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,922,882.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622,695 shares of company stock valued at $118,110,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

