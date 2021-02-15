Delphy (DPY) Trading Up 65.1% Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $600,046.09 and approximately $47,483.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.45 or 0.00929256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.19 or 0.05198714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00034720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Delphy is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

