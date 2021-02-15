Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of DNLI traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,717. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $377,214.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,621,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,790 shares of company stock worth $25,509,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

