Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $3,572,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,790 shares of company stock valued at $25,509,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $67.51 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

