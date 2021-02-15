DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for about 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

