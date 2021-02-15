DePay Price Up 213% Over Last Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 64% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $1.94 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 213% against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.03 or 0.00014512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00273659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00091394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00094956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.24 or 0.00450653 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00188327 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,931 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

DePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

