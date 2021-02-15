Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. Dero has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $505,455.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002684 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,834.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.59 or 0.03766294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.13 or 0.00439280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $722.22 or 0.01509828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00514417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.08 or 0.00464260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00344565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,375,281 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

