Dero (DERO) Trading 59.8% Higher This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Dero has traded up 59.8% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and approximately $326,654.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,079.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.62 or 0.03685073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00435779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $718.67 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.00499183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00459190 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00327582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,376,573 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

