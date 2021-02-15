Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 157,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Get Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) alerts:

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project covering an area of 410 square kilometers in Western Mali.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.