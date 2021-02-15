Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$123.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.80 million.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$60.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$593.90 million and a P/E ratio of 27.29. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$31.29 and a 1 year high of C$71.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.