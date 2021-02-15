Desjardins Weighs in on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGM. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.83.

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) stock opened at C$34.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.36. IGM Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.96 and a 12-month high of C$40.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

