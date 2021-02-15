Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates $160.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $160.00 price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,335,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 29,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 201,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 326,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

