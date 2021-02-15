Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) received a €43.00 ($50.59) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.12 ($51.91).

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DBAN opened at €38.35 ($45.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a fifty-two week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a fifty-two week high of €42.50 ($50.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $576.94 million and a PE ratio of -34.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.93.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.